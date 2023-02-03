Ma'lek Murphy certainly made his name known with Chickasha football.
During his career with the Fightin' Chicks, Murphy was a player that teams always had to worry about and still struggled to stop. Murphy's strong career with Chickasha helped him move his football career to the college level.
Chickasha honored Murphy in a signing ceremony Wednesday, and he became one of three Chickasha players to sign with the East Central University Tigers in Ada. Murphy knows he now has another opportunity, and he wants to take full advantage of the chance he has received.
“It's a dream come true [and] another opportunity that I can make something out of,” Murphy said.
Murphy became a standout for Chickasha during his career, culminating in a District 4A-1 Offensive Player of the Year honor, an All-Star by Class spot and an All-State spot from the Oklahoma Coaches Association. Murphy passed the 2,000-yard rushing mark as a senior, and his season included a 400-yard rushing performance.
Murphy said he fell in love with running the ball when he started playing football as a child, and he made sure that love of the game showed when he was on the gridiron. Now, he will get to continue to show his love for the sport at the next level.
“I love running the ball,” Murphy said. “I fell in love with it around my second year, when I started scoring several touchdowns every game.”
And Murphy continued to score touchdowns as his career continued to advance.
But now, his Chickasha career must come to an end. He has to start a new chapter with the Tigers, and he knows he found the place for him.
Murphy knew from his visit to the school that he was going to play football in Ada. He said that he committed to the school the same week, and then he signed with the school not too long after committing.
The whirlwind process was another section of Murphy's career with Chickasha. He will always look fondly of his time as a Fightin' Chick.
“I would describe my career as amazing,” Murphy said.
