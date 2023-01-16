The Fightin’ Chicks have a new leader.
The leader might be new, but that leader is also a familiar face around Chickasha football. In fact, Chickasha’s new leader played and coached for Chickasha before stepping away from coaching and then getting named head coach.
Joe Molder is a Chickasha graduate and recently got approved as the program’s head coach at a board meeting. Molder has already enjoyed coaching at his alma mater, but now he has another opportunity.
Molder grew up watching Chickasha football, and he also played for Chickasha football. He watched the program have success and played for successful teams.
Now, Molder is ready to lead the program that he has loved so much for so long.
“Coaching at my alma mater is one of the most rewarding opportunities I have ever been given. As a kid, I watched the Fightin’ Chicks play for state championships in the 90s. As a player, I was blessed to be on some great teams in the early 2000s,” Molder said. “Growing up in Chickasha and playing high school sports are some of my favorite memories in life.
"I am honored and privileged to be the leader of the program that has always had a special place in my heart.”
Molder said he hoped to be the head coach after former head coach Jerry Don Bray stepped down from the position, but life had other plans. Molder said he felt excited and relieved when he found out he got the job this time around.
“Getting the opportunity to coach again and lead the Fightin’ Chicks has brought a lot of joy back into my life,” he said.
In a way, time has kind of gone full circle for Molder.
“When I graduated from Chickasha in 2003, I always hoped to come back someday to lead the Fightin’ Chicks,” he said. “Here we are 20 years later, and my dream is now a reality.”
Molder ended up stepping away from coaching for a little bit, still working with the school district. He loved what he was doing, but he missed coaching and missed getting to provide life lessons to those he coached.
He now has another chance.
“I have missed coaching since stepping away in May of 2021,” Molder said. “You do not realize how much you miss coaching until you step away from it for a little while.”
Molder said that Chickasha has already started offseason workouts, and the start to his tenure as a head coach has been positive.
