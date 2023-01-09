EDITOR'S NOTE: The Express-Star has reached out to Molder for a longer story.
Chickasha football has a new head coach.
One look at the board meeting agenda showed a recommended name to be hired as the program's new head coach, and Chickasha football made the announcement Monday evening that the new coach was official. And the name is a familiar one across Chickasha.
The football program announced that Chickasha graduate Joe Molder is the new leader of the program while also making his return to the coaching staff. Molder has been on the coaching staff previously, and this stint as a coach will feature him as the program's head coach.
Molder is taking over a program that just had its best season since 2004, and he is taking the reins from interim head coach Ross Carter. Chickasha went 7-4 in 2022 and advanced to the Class 4A postseason out of District 4A-1.
