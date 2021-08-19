The Minco Bulldogs are looking to extend their run of success.
The Bulldogs have competed in the playoffs each of the past 11 seasons and have won at least one playoff game each of the past eight seasons. Minco head coach Brock Wardlaw is hoping for a successful season with more normalcy than last season.
“Hopefully, this year, we will be getting back to a normal season where our kids can work hard and just play ball,” Wardlaw said.
The Bulldogs won a postseason game in the Class A postseason last year but ended up only playing 10 games as a whole. Minco went 7-3 in 2020 and is looking for another winning season after a strong summer getting ready for the campaign.
“It has gone well for us this summer,” Wardlaw said. “We have worked hard getting prepared for a long season ahead.”
Wardlaw mentioned that coming together and learning how to play together as a team will be key for the Bulldogs this season.
“We must come together as a team very quickly. We have a lot of new pieces to this team that must learn to play together and trust each other to get the job done,” Wardlaw said. “We have a lot of kids — from sophomores to seniors — that have a lot of playing experience but not a lot of playing experience together.
“Again, it will be very important for us to come together as a team early in the season.”
Wardlaw did say that Minco's strengths during the season will start at the line of scrimmage. Minco had an offensive lineman appear on VYPE Magazine's Class A All-YYPE team. Luke Clement made an appearance on that list.
Wardlaw also believes the defense has a chance to help the Bulldogs at every level.
"Defensively, we have a chance to be very solid at every level if we can put it all together," he said.
One thing remains the same for a Minco football program that has built tradition through the years. The expectations are high.
“Expectations remain high for the Bulldogs,” Wardlaw said. “We expect our boys to compete and get better each week, giving ourselves the opportunity to compete for a district championship and make a deep playoff run.”
Minco opens the season Sept. 3. The Bulldogs will host the Dibble Demons.
