The Minco Bulldogs won again.
The Minco Bulldogs and Cashion Wildcats entered Friday's game as ranked teams in Class A, according to the voters from The Associated Press. The 10th-ranked Bulldogs faced the sixth-ranked Wildcats, but the rankings did not matter in the end.
The Bulldogs got off to a strong start in Minco, forcing a turnover before scoring on offense. The Bulldogs maintained their lead throughout the game en route to a 27-8 victory in a District A-3 matchup.
Cashion got the ball first, and the turnover on that drive eventually led to points for the Bulldogs. While Minco scored on its first offensive possession, Cashion turned the ball over on its first three offensive possessions.
Minco's offense got the ball after Klayton Hughes came up with a fumble recovery. Jake Carruth scored on a 29-yard touchdown run to give the Bulldogs the lead.
Cashion's next two offensive drives ended with interceptions by Carson Littlejohn and Ben Burchfield, but the ensuing offensive possessions for Minco did not end in points.
Minco did add another touchdown in the first half on a drive helped out by a long pass play from Reed McMurtrey to Hunter Mulanax. McMurtrey finished the drive with a touchdown run, and Minco led 14-0 at halftime.
The Bulldogs extended their lead in the third quarter after the two teams traded punts. McMurtrey added a touchdown pass to his performance, finding Mulanax in the end zone for another score.
Cashion finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter, making the score 20-8. But the Bulldogs stood strong and got a touchdown run from Noah Johnson in the quarter.
The Bulldogs are now 5-0 on the season, and they are 1-0 in district play. The Bulldogs will travel to Watonga on Friday.
