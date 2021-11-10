Two teams with seven wins will meet in Minco on Friday.
The Minco Bulldogs are back in the playoffs after clinching a playoff spot during the 2021 campaign. The playoffs begin Friday, and Minco will host the Mooreland Bearcats.
The Bulldogs enter Friday’s first-round game with a 7-3 record on the season, and the Bearcats enter the game with a 7-2 record on the season. Minco finished second in District A-2, and Mooreland finished third in District A-1 to set up the first-round playoff game.
The Bulldogs won six of their final seven regular-season games after going 1-2 in their first three games of the season. Minco also won five of its six district games, losing only to district champion Mangum in district play.
The Bulldogs enter the playoffs having won two games in a row in blowout fashion. The Bulldogs ended their regular season with a 53-13 win over Hobart, and they earned a 42-6 win over Boone-Apache the week before.
Mooreland enters the game after winning its last game of the regular season, snapping a losing streak of two games. The Bearcats won their first six games of the season before dropping two games in a row.
Mooreland's two losses came against the top two finishers in that district.
The matchup between the two teams is a rematch of a playoff game in Minco last season. The Bulldogs will be looking to avenge last season's loss to the Bearcats.
