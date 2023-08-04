The Minco Bulldogs once again have high expectations.
With plenty of experience returning to a team that went 8-3 in 2022 and extended the program’s playoff streak to 13 seasons, the Bulldogs are hoping to make another run. Head coach Brock Wardlaw enters another season with Minco, and he is looking forward to starting the season.
“Looking forward to a great season within a very tough district,” he said.
Several key starters and players who gained experience last season return to give the Bulldogs an advantage on that front. According to Wardlaw, a mix of that returning experiences and senior leadership will be beneficial for the Bulldogs.
Wardlaw expects both of those things to give the Bulldogs a level of depth that might not always show up in the smaller classes of football.
“We have a lot of experience coming back this season … which should give us some depth that is typically lacking in Class A football,” Wardlaw said.
Wardlaw gave a couple of keys to success for Minco this season, one on offense and one on defense. Keeping the ball and not turning it over will be key for the offense, and getting off the field on third down will be key for the defense.
The Bulldogs return several key players on offense, including dual-threat quarterback Reed McMurtrey and key weapons surrounding him. With those weapons and a player like Eli Kirkes anchoring the offensive line, Minco will look for an attack to keep opposing defenses off balance.
He said Minco will look to establish the run, but the team is going to take shots through the air as well.
Defensively, Minco is looking to stop the run while letting the team’s pass rushers go to work. One of those pass rushers is Class A All-Vype player Ashton Taylor.
Minco enters the season feeling good about a strong summer. Wardlaw loves the commitment he has gotten from the athletes.
“We feel very good about how the summer has gone with our lifting program and the commitment our athletes have shown,” he said.
Wardlaw and the coaching staff believe the Minco team taking the field this season has a ton of potential, and VYPE tends to agree. The publication ranked Minco seventh in its Class A rankings entering the season.
However, the Minco head coach does not want the Bulldogs to get ahead of themselves.
“With that being said, we are going to take it one day and one week at a time,” Wardlaw said.
Minco hosts Dibble on Aug. 25.
