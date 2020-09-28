The Minco Bulldogs are off to a winning start in district play.
Minco competes in District A-2 and opened district play against the Carnegie Wildcats on Friday, picking up a win in Minco. Led by Lance Littlejohn’s four rushing touchdowns, the Bulldogs picked up a 48-6 victory.
The Bulldogs put together a 27-0 second half and have now won their last two games since a loss to Cashion. Minco is 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in A-2.
Minco got off to a strong start and never trailed in the game. After the Minco defense got a stop on Carnegie’s first drive, the Bulldogs put together a scoring drive that Littlejohn finished with a short touchdown run.
Quarterback Hunter Mulanax and receiver Jackson Overton connected for two scores in the game, both coming in the first half. On the first connection, Overton was able to go up a make catch before finding the end zone on a 60-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
With Minco ahead 14-0, Mulanax and Overton connected for a touchdown in the second quarter. Minco held a 21-0 lead after the extra point.
The Wildcats put together a scoring drive in the second quarter, finding the end zone for their only score of the game. They also threatened to get within single digits late in the first half, but the Minco defense held on.
The Bulldogs took a 21-6 lead to the second half.
After Carnegie was able to gain some momentum in the second quarter, Minco halted that momentum with two methodical scoring drives in the third quarter that kept Carnegie’s offense on the sideline.
After Minco's first touchdown in the third quarter, the Bulldogs got the ball back on the ensuing kick to keep Carnegie's offense off of the field. The Bulldogs eventually added their second touchdown of the quarter.
Littlejohn capped off Minco’s touchdown drives in the third quarter with a pair of touchdown runs. He scored his fourth and final rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Klayton Hughes finished the scoring for Minco with a touchdown run.
Minco will be at Cordell on Friday in another district game. That could change.
