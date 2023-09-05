The Minco Bulldogs shut out their opponent.
A Minco team tied for eighth in the Class A Associated Press rankings had to make a long trip for its second game of the season last week. The Bulldogs made the trip to Mooreland a week after beating Dibble in their season opener, and the Bulldogs came home with a 2-0 record.
Minco scored 27 points in the first half and stayed unbeaten with a 35-0 victory over their opponent.
Defense
In Minco’s season opener, Dibble was able to establish a fairly successful run game against the Bulldogs, especially early in the game. But Friday’s game was a little different.
The Bulldogs went up against a Mooreland team that barely threw the ball at all during the game, and Minco managed to keep Mooreland from scoring. Mooreland barely got near the end zone.
Minco also recovered a pair of fumbles and picked up an interception in the win.
Valdez continues strong start
Minco sophomore Sebastian Valdez has become a player to watch for the Bulldogs early in the season with his playmaking on offense and defense.
For the second week in a row, Valdez recorded multiple touchdowns on offense and an interception on defense. He ran for three touchdowns and had a touchdown reception against Dibble before running for three more touchdowns against Mooreland.
His interception against Mooreland came with Mooreland threatening to score near the end zone.
Minco takes control, rolls to win
The Bulldogs got the ball first and moved right down the field on their opening drive, beginning the drive with a long completion from Reed McMurtrey to Landon McMahon.
Valdez finished the drive with his first touchdown run, and Minco took an early 8-0 lead. Valdez scored again in the first quarter, giving Minco a 14-0 advantage.
Mooreland’s 14-0 deficit was still manageable in the second quarter, but a strong finish to the half for Minco doomed the team. The Bulldogs added a pair of touchdowns late in the half and led 27-0 at halftime.
The Bulldogs pulled something out of their playbook on their third touchdown of the game. The drive followed an interception from the defense.
Minco put lineman Eli Kirkes in the backfield near the end zone and handed him the ball. He took advantage of the opportunity and scored for the Bulldogs.
Mooreland then fumbled on the ensuing drive, and McMurtrey found Ben Burchfield for a late touchdown. Valdez added his third touchdown run in the second half.
Next Up
Minco is now eighth by itself in the Class A rankings. The Bulldogs have a road game against Boone-Apache on the agenda for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.