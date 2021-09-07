The Minco Bulldogs made a statement in their season opener.
The Minco football team opened the 2021 season at home last week and battled the Dibble Demons on Friday. In a battle of area teams, Minco scored the game's first 41 points in a 41-14 victory over Dibble.
It did not take Minco's offense long to score after the offense got the ball deep in Dibble territory. Dibble's punter tried to run after a low snap, but Minco stopped the punter behind the line of scrimmage to set up the offense.
On Minco's first offensive play of the game, quarterback Reed McMurtrey found Ben Burchfield for a touchdown to give Minco an early 6-0 lead.
Minco's offense scored again on the team's third offensive series of the game and scored in only three plays. After the Bulldogs lost yards on the second play of the drive, McMurtrey tossed his second touchdown pass of the game, finding Will Holding. Holding sprinted his way to the end zone to complete a 49-yard touchdown pass.
McMurtrey found Klayton Hughes for another touchdown, and the extra point gave the Bulldogs a 20-0 lead. Minco extended that lead on a Jaxon Pate touchdown run, and the extra point gave the Bulldogs a 27-0 lead.
The Bulldogs also scored after a Bryce Williams fumble recovery. Minco's defense came up with multiple turnovers in the win.
Minco's Dylan Warden had two touchdowns in the game, and the first came on the offensive side of the ball. McMurtrey found Warden, and he found the end zone to extend Minco's lead.
Warden also scored a touchdown on special teams in the win.
Looking to just get points on the board late in the first half, the Demons looked to make a field goal. But Ashton Taylor made his way through Dibble players and blocked the kick, allowing Warden to pick up the ball and run to the end zone for Minco's final touchdown of the game.
Minco led 41-0 at halftime, and Dibble scored all 14 points in the second half.
Minco is now 1-0 and will hit the road this week to battle Cashion on Friday. Dibble is now 0-1 will play Little Axe in Dibble on Friday.
