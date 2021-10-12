The Minco football team rallied and held on.
The Bulldogs went out of their district to battle the Crescent Tigers on Friday. They found themselves in a 20-0 hole during the first half but rallied to pick up a 27-26 victory in Crescent.
Three of Minco's four touchdowns came from the connection between Reed McMurtrey and Ben Burchfield. Those three touchdowns included a 12-yard connection that tied the game at 26, and the extra point gave Minco a 27-26 advantage.
Along with his three touchdown catches, Burchfield had more than 200 receiving yards in the win. Along with his three touchdown passes, McMurtrey also scored on the ground.
Minco scored 20 points in a row after Crescent scored the game's first 20 points, but Crescent grabbed a 26-20 advantage in the fourth quarter.
But Minco put together one last scoring drive to tie the game and take the late lead.
Crescent got the ball back and made its way near the end zone. But the Tigers put the ball on the ground, and Minco jumped on it to seal the team's third victory in a row.
A 95-yard touchdown pass from McMurtrey to Burchfield snapped Crescent's 20-point run in the second quarter, and the Bulldogs trailed 20-7 at halftime.
Minco's offense took advantage of getting the ball first in the second half, and the connection between McMurtrey and Burchfield paid off again. The two combined for a 44-yard touchdown to get the Bulldogs within seven points of their opponent.
An extra point after McMurtrey's touchdown run tied the game at 20 points apiece in the third quarter.
Minco now sits at 4-2 this season after a 1-2 start through its first three games. Minco is also 2-0 in District A-2 and has district wins over Carnegie and Cordell.
Minco returns to district play this week for a home game with Walters on Thursday.
