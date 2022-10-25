The Minco Bulldogs fought until the end.
Competing in a crucial District A-3 matchup in Minco on Friday, Minco football rallied from a halftime deficit to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Minco scored 18 points in a row, but a late touchdown and extra point gave the Hinton Comets a 19-18 victory over the Bulldogs.
Hinton took advantage of a Minco turnover in the first quarter and jumped out to a 6-0 lead before making the score 12-0 in the second quarter. Hinton had a great opportunity to extend its lead, but the Bulldogs came up with a goal-line stand to keep Hinton out of the end zone.
Trailing 12-0 at halftime, Minco surprised Hinton with an onside kick to begin the second half. The Bulldogs recovered the kick and took advantage of the opportunity by scoring their first touchdown of the game.
Reed McMurtrey recorded an offensive touchdown and a defensive touchdown in the game for Minco, helping the Bulldogs grab momentum. He got Minco on the board with a touchdown run that cut the team’s deficit in half.
Later in the third quarter, McMurtrey got a read on the opposing quarterback’s pass, intercepted the pass and returned the interception for the game-tying touchdown. McMurtrey’s interception was one of three in the game for Minco, and Landon McMahon had the other two.
With the game tied at 12, Minco had the momentum. And the Bulldogs took advantage of an extremely short field to capture their first lead of the game.
Jake Carruth made his way to the end zone for a touchdown run, giving Minco the 18-12 lead late in the game. But the Comets made the necessary play to come away with the victory.
Minco now sits at 6-2 on the season, and the Bulldogs are 2-2 in district play with one district game left. Minco will play at seventh-ranked Crescent this week.
