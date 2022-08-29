Minco pulled away in the second half.
In a battle of area teams in Class A, the Minco Bulldogs and Dibble Demons faced each other in Dibble to begin their 2022 campaigns. The Bulldogs and Demons were in a close game at halftime, but Minco used an 18-0 second half to pick up a 31-12 victory over the Demons on Friday.
Reed McMurtrey stepped up for the Bulldogs, recording multiple touchdowns on offense and an interception on defense. McMurtrey ran for two scores and threw two touchdown passes, playing a part in four of the team’s five touchdowns.
The Demons hung around with Minco throughout the first half and took the game’s first lead on a touchdown run in the first quarter. The Demons held a 6-0 lead after the game’s first quarter.
But Minco started to pick things up in the second quarter, and the Bulldogs found the end zone two times in the half's final quarter. The team’s first scoring drive took just two plays.
McMurtrey found Carter Pate on the first play of the drive, and Noah Johnson finished the drive with a touchdown run. Minco went up 7-6 after the extra point.
Minco also scored on its following offensive possession. McMurtrey recorded his first touchdown run of the game to put the Bulldogs up 13-6.
But Dibble would not go away in the first half, and the Demons scored on a long touchdown pass to get within a point of their opponent. Minco led 13-12 at halftime.
But the Bulldogs dominated the second half in multiple facets of the game. They scored on their first two offensive possessions of the second half and found themselves with a 25-12 lead after three quarters.
McMurtrey connected with Klayton Hughes and Ben Burchfield on his two touchdown passes in the third quarter. He then ran for another touchdown in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring in the game.
Sitting at 1-0 on the season, Minco will host Mooreland on Friday. Dibble will look for its first win at Lindsay.
