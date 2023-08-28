Two area teams began their seasons in Minco on Friday.
Continuing a string of seasons facing each other, the Minco Bulldogs and Dibble Demons took to the field for their first games of 2023. Minco entered the game with a string of victories against Dibble, and the Bulldogs extended that streak.
Minco — tied for eighth in the first Associated Press Class A poll of the season — scored 21 points off three Dibble turnovers and pulled away in the second half to pick up a 47-26 victory.
Despite pulling away, Minco got a tough test from the Demons that started early in the first quarter. Dibble made a statement on its opening offensive possession, using the run game to march down the field for an early touchdown run from Jag Norman.
But whenever Dibble seemed to gain momentum, Minco came up with an answer. And the first answer came on the team’s first offensive possession.
Sebastian Valdez was a force to be reckoned with on both sides of the ball for Minco. Offensively, he totaled three touchdown runs and a touchdown catch in the win over Dibble.
Valdez’s first touchdown of the game occurred through the air.
Quarterback Reed McMurtrey rolled to one side of the field and threw back to an open Valdez on the opposite side. Valdez took care of the rest of the work and found the end zone before Minco tied the game at eight points apiece.
Norman was a force for the Demons, rushing for two scores and coming up big on defense. He forced a safety in the first quarter that gave the Demons a 10-8 lead.
But Minco’s defense came up with a stop and then scored to take the lead as one of its answers in the game. Noah Johnson broke away for a 61-yard touchdown burst, and Minco led 14-10 after the first quarter.
Minco led 14-10 at halftime and had to answer again after Dibble took one final lead in the third quarter. Norman recorded his second rushing touchdown of the game, and Dibble took an 18-14 lead before Minco answered again.
Minco gained momentum back after Valdez recorded his first touchdown run of the game, followed by an interception from the defense that set up another scoring drive. Valdez finished that drive with a TD run as well.
Up 26-18, Minco came up with another interception and scored on Reed McMurtrey’s pass to Ben Burchfield. McMurtrey recorded two touchdown passes before helping seal the win with an interception return for a touchdown.
Minco led 34-18 in the fourth quarter before Dibble cut that deficit in half. The Demons scored on a 65-yard touchdown pass from Blake Creswell to Lane Lessor.
And again, Minco came up with an answer after Valdez struck on the ground a third time.
Dibble was driving down the field again late in the game before McMurtrey came up with his interception return for the final touchdown.
Now 1-0 on the season, Minco travels to Mooreland later this week. Dibble hosts Lindsay later this week.
Other results
In other action within the smaller classes, Rush Springs fell to Empire in a 16-14 game. Rush Springs hosts Boone-Apache this week.
Cyril defeated Corn Bible Academy 52-6. Cyril hosts Seiling this week.
