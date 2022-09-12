MINCO — The Minco football team is still undefeated.
Following a Boone-Apache touchdown that cut Minco’s lead to seven points in the first half, Reece Nest picked the ball up off the ground on the kickoff. Nest worked his way to the other side of the field and made his way to the end zone as a response for the Bulldogs.
That kickoff return sparked a 20-0 run to end the first half in Minco on Friday and a 27-0 run after Minco scored the first points of the second half. The Bulldogs pulled away for a 53-20 victory over the Warriors, and that kickoff return played a huge role.
“Reece's return was big for us. It was good to see him make a big play for us on special teams,” Minco head coach Brock Wardlaw said.
The connection between Minco’s Reed McMurtrey and Ben Burchfield was on point in Friday’s game. The two players connected three times for 109 yards and three touchdowns during the win, and two of those touchdowns came on Minco’s first two offensive possessions.
Minco led 13-0 before its opponent was able to find the end zone. And then the kick return for a touchdown happened, sparking Minco’s run of unanswered points.
To go along with his three touchdown passes and one touchdown run on offense, McMurtrey also outfought an opposing player for an interception in the end zone on defense.
It’s that playmaking ability that Minco finds important in its success.
“Reed, as a junior, now has played a lot of football, and the playmaking is something we expect from him game in [and] game out,” Wardlaw said.
Minco ended the ensuing drive with a touchdown. Jake Carruth found the end zone on a short run, and the extra point put the Bulldogs up 27-6 in the second quarter.
McMurtrey was not the only Minco player with multiple touchdowns and an interception. Carruth also accomplished that, recording an interception and long return before putting Minco up 33-6 with his second touchdown run of the game.
Minco took a 33-6 lead to the second half.
And it did not take Minco long to score in the second half. McMurtrey broke away from the defense on the team’s first offensive play of the half and recorded a 31-yard touchdown run.
McMurtrey ran for 100 yards from the quarterback position.
Minco actually scored on its first two offensive plays of the half, and the second touchdown came as another response to its opponent scoring a touchdown. Up 40-14 in the third quarter, McMurtrey just got the ball over a jumping defender to connect with Burchfield for a 58-yard touchdown.
Minco’s Aden Brummell also got in the end zone, taking getting the ball from AJ Russell and scoring in the fourth quarter.
Overall, Wardlaw was happy with the performance and thinks the team is getting better each week.
“I am pleased with how our run game and o-line has continued to work and get better each week,” Wardlaw said. “We still have a lot of little things we need to clean up, but overall I am very pleased with how physical we are on both sides of the ball.”
Now 3-0 on the season, Minco will be on the road against Merritt on Friday.
