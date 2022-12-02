Minco football racked up district awards.
Competing in District A-3, the Minco Bulldogs came away with several awards after a season that saw the Bulldogs advance to the postseason from the district. The Bulldogs earned two MVP awards and several other honors after their successful season.
Minco finished third in the district during the regular season, advancing to the postseason for the 13th season in a row. Minco ended its season with an 8-3 record.
Minco's Reed McMurtrey earned the district's MVP honor after putting up big numbers on both sides of the ball during the season.
According to provided stats from Minco, McMurtrey threw for more than 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns to go along with 600 rushing yards and seven more touchdowns. According to those stats, McMurtrey returned two interceptions for touchdowns during the season.
Ashton Taylor wreaked havoc throughout the season for the Bulldogs and earned the district's Defensive MVP as a result. According to the provided stats, Taylor recorded 83 Tackles, 13 Tackles for Loss, eight sacks, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Jake Carruth earned a Player of the Year honor as an inside linebacker who also racked up defensive stats throughout the season. According to those stats, he put together a season with 95 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, an interception and 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown.
But those were not the only honors that Minco received.
Wide receivers Klayton Hughes and Ben Burchfield were just two Minco players who got named to the first-team offense from the district. They joined fullback Carter Pate and offensive lineman Shane Godwin on the first team.
Noah Johnson (running back), Eli Kirkes (offensive line), and Gavin Goodman (offensive line) got named to the second-team offense.
Hunter Mulanax (defensive line) and Carson Littlejohn (secondary) got named first-team defensive players. Zac Willmon earned a second-team spot on the defensive line.
Ryan Wilburn earned honorable mention status as an outside linebacker.
Gage Law got selected for a special award from the district after battling injuries. He earned the Iron Man Award.
“Gage battled through two knee injuries, a torn ligament in his right elbow and a broken forearm throughout the season to leave it all on the field and finish his career for the Bulldogs,” head coach Brock Wardlaw said.
