The Minco Bulldogs have been a program filled with consistency.
The Bulldogs have been to the postseason 12 seasons in a row and have been to the playoffs every year under head coach Brock Wardlaw. The Bulldogs also enter the 2022 campaign with at least one playoff win each of the last nine seasons and at least one playoff win every year under Wardlaw.
Wardlaw and the program are excited about starting the season and possibly continuing those streaks in 2022. The program has high expectations once again.
“We are extremely excited to get this year started,” Wardlaw said. “We have a lot of kids returning that are looking forward to a great season.
“Our kids expect to be right there in the District A-3 championship hunt with the opportunity to host a playoff game and [to] try and make a deep run in the playoffs.”
A strong summer has helped the Bulldogs have high expectations.
“The summer has gone really well for us,” Wardlaw said. “Our kids are bought into the process and grind that it takes to have a successful program.”
According to Wardlaw, experience at certain positions will be a strength for the Bulldogs. The experience at the skill positions will be huge.
“We have several returning starters that are looking to take that next step,” Wardlaw said. “We have a lot of experience at the skill positions … but very few linemen returning. We only have three seniors on this team, but the majority of our upperclassmen have a lot of playing experience.”
Wardlaw wants his team to be physical during the 2022 season. If the Bulldogs can reach a certain level of physicality — especially along the lines — they will go to another level.
Eli Kirkes received VYPE Top 100 status and Class A All-VYPE recognition as a lineman.
As for what to expect from Minco in 2022, look for the rushing attack to get things going on the offensive side of the ball. That does not mean Minco will not look to throw.
“Offensively, we will lean heavily on our run game to set the tone up front and will definitely have the ability to sling the ball around when those opportunities are there,” Wardlaw said.
Wardlaw also likes the potential of the Minco defense.
“Defensively, we need to sure some things up front and at linebacker, but we feel like we have the ability to be a very fast and athletic defense,” he said.
Minco will open the season Aug. 26. The Bulldogs will open the season at Dibble.
