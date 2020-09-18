The Minco Bulldogs had to overcome multiple turnovers and hold off a late rally.
Looking to bounce back from a 47-0 loss to Cashion last week, the Bulldogs traveled to Watonga on Thursday and were looking to get back above .500 on the season. Minco held a 27-6 lead in the fourth quarter and held on a 27-20 victory.
The Bulldogs moved to 2-1 on the season with the victory.
The Bulldogs could not have asked for a much better start to the game, putting together an opening drive that took up plenty of time and ended with a touchdown. Lance Littlejohn carried the load of the offense on the first drive and throughout the game. He finished the first drive with a touchdown that gave Minco a 6-0 lead.
Littlejohn's touchdown was the only score of the first quarter. He surpassed 100 yards rushing Thursday and ran for three touchdowns in the win.
The Bulldogs went up multiple scores in the second quarter after Littlejohn ran for his second score of the game. Down 12-0, Watonga managed to score on a long touchdown pass.
But Minco eventually scored again after lineman Aidan Howry got the ball and ran for a touchdown. Minco held a 20-6 lead at halftime.
The Bulldogs were able to hold off Watonga in the third quarter, even though the Eagles had some success. Minco recovered a fumble deep in its territory and got a stop after the Eagles started a drive in Minco territory.
With Minco’s offense unable to add to the lead in the third quarter, the defense picked up another big play on the last play of the period. Lane McKee was able to pick off a Watonga pass and set the Bulldogs up near the end zone.
Littlejohn scored his third touchdown not long after that interception, and Minco ended up with what seemed like a commanding 27-6 lead. But Watonga managed to score on back-to-back offensive possessions and climbed within seven points.
But Minco got the ball back and was able to run out the clock.
