The Minco Bulldogs ended their regular season with a dominant victory.
The Bulldogs traveled to Hobart for a final District A-2 matchup during the regular season. The Bulldogs ran for eight touchdowns and rolled to a 53-13 victory over the Bearcats.
Jaxon Pate and Noah Johnson led Minco’s scoring onslaught, combining for six of the eight rushing touchdowns. The two players each ran for three touchdowns in the win.
Ryan Wilburn and Carson Littlejohn each ran for one touchdown to complete the eight touchdowns.
The Bearcats struggled to stop Pate throughout the game. Pate went past 320 rushing yards to go along with his three touchdown runs, and he scored Minco’s first touchdown of the game.
Minco’s offense got the ball first, and Pate found the end zone on a 36-yard touchdown run. Johnson scored on the offense’s second drive of the game, and the Bulldogs took a 13-0 lead after the successful extra point.
Hobart managed to find the end zone in the first quarter, climbing within seven points of Minco. But Pate found the end zone on a 59-yard run in the first quarter, and Minco led 20-6 after the period.
Minco’s Ben Burchfield came up with an interception on defense, and Minco’s offense took advantage. The Bulldogs got a long run from Pate on the drive, and Johnson scored his second touchdown on the drive.
Pate recorded his third touchdown run of the game in the second quarter. On a drive after another Hobart turnover, Johnson also recorded his third touchdown run of the game.
But the Bulldogs were not done putting points on the board in the first half. Wilburn found the end zone on a short run, and Minco went to the second half with a commanding 46-6 lead over Hobart.
Littlejohn ran for a touchdown in the third quarter after another Hobart turnover. Hobart scored its final seven points in the fourth quarter.
Minco heads to the playoffs with a 7-3 record on the season. The Bulldogs went 5-1 in district play and finished second in their district.
The Bulldogs will begin their playoff run Friday, and they will host Mooreland in the first round of the playoffs. Mooreland finished third in District A-1.
