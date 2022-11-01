The Minco Bulldogs stepped up.
Looking to snap a losing streak of two games, Minco went up against an unbeaten and ranked Crescent team in Crescent on Friday. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 20-0 lead and came up with a response late in the game to fend off a Crescent rally in the fourth quarter.
Crescent cut a 20-point deficit to just eight points in the game's final quarter, but the Bulldogs came up with a touchdown drive to extend their lead. Minco came away with a 42-32 victory in the District A-3 matchup.
Klayton Hughes filled up the stat sheet for the Bulldogs, finishing with a touchdown reception, pass and run during the victory. He also had more than 100 yards receiving to help the Bulldogs, and a majority of those came on Minco's first touchdown of the game.
The Bulldogs only needed one offensive play to get on the scoreboard after the defense came up with a stop. Quarterback Reed McMurtrey was able to find Hughes through the air, and the result was an 88-yard touchdown pass.
The defense continued to step up before the offense scored another touchdown a few drives later, and another touchdown directly involved McMurtrey. He was able to run to the end zone from 19 yards out to extend Minco's lead.
And Minco extended its lead one more time in the first half, getting another touchdown from Hughes. This time, Hughes took the ball and threw a pass to Carson Littlejohn that resulted in a 64-yard touchdown.
But Crescent did not go away quietly, and the Tigers scored the game's next 14 points to cut their deficit to just six points in the first half. But like it did late in the game, Minco responded.
Once again, it was Hughes who found the end zone for a Minco touchdown. He scored on the ground, and Minco took a 28-14 lead to the second half.
Hunter Mulanax was another Minco player to record multiple touchdowns.
His 41-yard touchdown reception from a McMurtrey pass put Minco up 34-14 in the third quarter. With Minco only up eight points in the fourth quarter, Mulanax recorded a needed rushing touchdown to push Minco's lead back to double digits.
The Bulldogs have now completed district play with a 3-2 district record, and they have clinched a playoff spot from the district.
Minco moved to 7-2 ahead of this week's game with Casady.
