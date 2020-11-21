Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.