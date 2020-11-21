The Minco Bulldogs were looking to pick up another playoff victory.
Minco hosted the Mooreland Bearcats in Minco on Friday in the second round of the Class A playoffs. The Bulldogs held a 7-0 lead early in the game but ended up seeing their season end with a 34-15 loss to the Bearcats.
The Minco defense came up with multiple turnovers in the game but only scored points after one of those turnovers. Orlando Vazquez came up with the Minco defense's second interception of the game in the first quarter, and Minco's offense scored on the first play of the ensuing drive.
Jackson Overton recorded two touchdowns on offense and put Minco ahead with a touchdown after Vazquez's interception. The Bulldogs held a 7-0 lead heading to the second quarter.
Mooreland's first touchdown came on special teams after scoring on a blocked punt. The Bearcats turned their 7-0 deficit to a 14-7 lead at halftime.
Minco trailed 34-7 in the fourth quarter when it scored its final touchdown of the game. Reed McMurtrey found Overton through the air for the touchdown. The Bulldogs then went for two and were successful.
Along with his two touchdowns on offense, Overton also had an interception on defense.
Minco's loss to Mooreland came a week after a 34-0 win over Merritt in the postseason. The Bulldogs secured a playoff victory for the eighth season in a row with that win.
The loss to Mooreland dropped Minco to 7-3.
