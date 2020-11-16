Two area football teams in Class A are moving on in the postseason.
The Minco Bulldogs and Dibble Demons each got to open the Class A postseason at home Friday. Minco hosted the Merritt Oilers, and Dibble hosted the Watonga Eagles.
Minco
The Bulldogs ended up winning the District A-2 title, going undefeated in district play and earning the No. 1 spot in the district rankings during the regular season to get to host Merritt. Minco shut out Merritt 34-0, moving to 7-2 on the season with the victory.
Minco gets to play at home again this Friday. The Bulldogs will play the Mooreland Bearcats.
Dibble
The Demons earned the right to host Watonga by being the No. 3 team in District A-4. Dibble advanced in the postseason by picking up a 43-32 victory, moving to 6-4 on the season with the win.
Dibble will be on the road this week. The Demons will travel to Tonkawa to face the Buccaneers.
Class B
The Alex Longhorns ended up with a bye last week after Cyril opted out of the postseason. Alex will travel to Empire on Friday.
