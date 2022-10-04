The Minco Bulldogs continue to win.
The Associated Press' seventh-ranked team in Class A remained unbeaten on Friday after picking up a district win in Watonga. A 27-point second quarter helped Minco break open a tie game, and the Bulldogs rolled to a 41-6 victory over Watonga.
Minco quarterback Reed McMurtrey tossed five touchdown passes in the win, completing those five passes to three different receivers. Hunter Mulanax and Klayton Hughes were each on the receiving end of two touchdown passes.
Minco came out and scored on its first offensive possession of the game. McMurtrey and Mulanax connected on a long touchdown pass to give the Bulldogs the lead.
Watonga hung around for a little while, tying the game at six in the first quarter.
But Minco got things going again in the second quarter.
Minco's run of 35 unanswered points started with a touchdown pass from McMurtrey to Ben Burchfield and continued with a touchdown pass from McMurtrey to Hughes.
The Bulldogs did score a touchdown on the ground in the victory, adding a rushing touchdown in the second quarter. Noah Johnson managed to find the end zone for the Bulldogs, putting them up 20 points.
And things managed to get worse for Watonga in the first half. Minco managed to get the ball back late in the first half, and the Bulldogs added another score.
McMurtrey found Mulanax just short of the end zone on the last offensive play of the half. Watonga could not bring Mulanax down before he got the ball to the end zone, and Minco went to the second half with a commanding 33-6 lead.
McMurtrey and Hughes connected on another touchdown pass in the third quarter.
The win moved the Bulldogs to 6-0 on the season and moved them to 2-0 in District A-3. Minco hosts Christian Heritage Academy on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.