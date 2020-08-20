The Minco football program is ready for another season.
Minco has been to the playoffs 10 seasons in a row and is looking to maintain that level of consistency in 2020. The Bulldogs won a playoff game for the seventh season in a row in 2019 before losing to Thomas-Fay-Custer in the second round of the Class A postseason. Minco ended up with a 10-2 record.
Minco head coach Brock Wardlaw is excited for the season to start and is hoping the season can be completed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Excitement is an understatement. We just want these kids to return (to) some normalcy with school and sports,” Wardlaw said. “Hopefully it will go smoothly with no hiccups along the way.
“Our goals and ambitions are always the same, but there is just an urgency to get this thing started.”
If Minco wants to maintain its consistency, the Bulldogs will have to replace a large group of seniors from last season. Wardlaw said that a majority of Minco’s experience will be on the offensive line and defensive line. Senior lineman Aidan Howry earned recognition from VYPE and OKPreps in the preseason.
According to Wardlaw, Minco will rely on its defense early on.
“We will have to rely on defense, especially early on as young guys (and) inexperienced guys get their shot to contribute,” Wardlaw said. “We have a strong core up front on defense and at LB (linebacker).
"We will rely on those guys to make plays throughout the season."
But the Bulldogs will look to have success on the ground on offense while also trying to find Jackson Overton, a wide receiver. Wardlaw said the Bulldogs will look to get Overton the ball in different ways. Minco will also depend on Overton on defense.
“We will be looking to get the ball to senior Jackson Overton in a lot of different ways and will be looking for his leadership abilities on the back end on defense,” Wardlaw said.
Minco has scheduled its season opener for Sept. 4. The Bulldogs will go on the road to face the Dibble Demons.
