The Minco Bulldogs have still not lost a district game this season.
The Bulldogs hosted the Walters Blue Devils in a District A-2 game last week. The Bulldogs put together a strong start and never trailed, picking up a 48-6 in Minco on Thursday.
The first three offensive drives for Minco could not have been more opposite than Walters' first three offensive drives. The Bulldogs scored on their opening three series, and the Blue Devils did not come up with any points on their first three drives.
With Minco at the 10-yard line, quarterback Reed McMurtrey gave a small forward toss to Dylan Warden, and Warden found the end zone to get Minco on the board.
McMurtrey and Ben Burchfield have proven to be a strong combination, and that combination worked against Walters. The two players combined for a 40-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Minco's Carson Littlejohn scored on a short run in the first quarter. Walters scored a touchdown in the first quarter, and Minco held a 21-6 lead after the period.
The Bulldogs added seven more points in the second quarter. McMurtrey and Burchfield combined for another touchdown, and Minco held a 28-6 advantage at halftime.
Minco also scored on its first three drives of the second half.
Noah Johnson ran for two scores in the third quarter, and those two touchdown runs totaled 117 yards. He ran for a 70-yard score and a 47-yard score in the third quarter.
Burchfield's third touchdown reception of the game came from Klayton Hughes and was a 70-yard touchdown. The extra point made the score 48-6.
Minco's defense came up with a fumble recovery in the second half.
The Bulldogs have now won four games in row, getting to 5-2 on the season. The Bulldogs are also 3-0 in A-2 action.
Minco will travel to Mangum on Friday, and Mangum is also undefeated in A-2. The Tigers are 3-0 in the district, and they are 4-2 on the season.
