The Minco Bulldogs made the necessary plays to finish the game.
After the Merritt Oilers scored at home and cut their deficit to seven in the fourth quarter, they earned a turnover to get the ball back with good field position. But the Bulldogs stepped up, forcing two late turnovers and scoring a touchdown to finish off the 20-7 victory in Friday's game.
Merritt got the ball in Minco territory after getting a turnover down by seven in the fourth quarter. Facing a fourth down, Merritt threw a pass that got picked off by Carson Littlejohn to set Minco up with good field position.
Needing to at least take time off of the clock, Minco did more than that by scoring the touchdown to go up multiple scores once again. Minco trusted Jake Carruth to carry the ball for a majority of the final scoring drive and others to block.
Carruth delivered a long run to set the Bulldogs up near the end zone. He finished the drive with his second touchdown run of the game to put the Bulldogs up 20-7.
Merritt got the ball back, but a Reed McMurtrey interception gave the ball back to the Bulldogs. Minco recorded three interceptions in the win, also getting one from Carter Pate.
Minco was able to run out the clock to secure a 4-0 start to the season.
The Bulldogs took the lead in the first quarter, scoring on a long touchdown pass. Just a week after combining three times for three touchdowns, McMurtrey and Ben Burchfield connected for the first score of the game.
Burchfield reached triple-digit receiving yards again for the Bulldogs.
Minco went to the second half with a 7-0 lead and extended that lead in the third quarter. Carruth ran for his first score in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs were able to beat Merritt despite losing the turnover battle.
Minco still has another game outside of district play left, but it will begin district play this week. The Bulldogs will host Cashion in a battle of ranked teams.
The Associated Press voters combined to put Minco at No. 10 in Class A this week, and they placed Cashion at No. 6.
