Ma’lek Murphy reached a milestone.
While the Chickasha rushing attack has played a key role during Chickasha’s season, Murphy has taken advantage of the blocking in front him and his talent as a runner for the Fightin’ Chicks. While rushing for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns in Chickasha on Friday, Murphy also passed the 2,000-yard mark for Chickasha in just his ninth game of the season.
The milestone comes while teams across Chickasha’s schedule have had trouble trying to contain Murphy. Murphy has found himself with triple-digit yards against an opponent on a regular basis this season.
His talent has just overwhelmed opponents.
“He's a big-time kid,” Chickasha coach Ross Carter said. “You get him in the open field, he's hard to bring down.
“He does a lot of really good things.”
But along with Murphy’s success this season is a relationship with those blocking and creating holes for him to run through. Carter has credited the wideouts and offensive line for being able to make it easier for Murphy to have success.
The offensive line — known as “The Pipeline” around the program — has been particularly efficient at making holes for Murphy for a majority of the season. It’s been a symbiotic relationship that has helped lead Chickasha to six wins, guaranteeing itself a winning record this season.
“The big guys in front of him make it easy on him sometimes,” Carter said.
Murphy and the rushing attack will look to have more success in a crucial district game at Cache on Thursday.
