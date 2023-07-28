The 2023 football season is getting closer.
With the season continuing to get closer and closer, teams are getting ready for what they hope will be a successful season. Along those lines are several players to watch in 2023, and a small list is below.
Cade Rayburn
Experience at an important position like quarterback will be a strength for the Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks in 2023.
After sharing time at quarterback as a sophomore, Cade Rayburn took over the spot as a junior and developed valuable experience throughout the 2022 season. Now, Rayburn enters his senior season as a seasoned veteran who helped his team make the Class 4A postseason in 2022.
Cecil Robinson
Cecil Robinson has proven himself as an anchor in the trenches for the Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks, and he will once again look to be an anchor in 2023. He was a key cog on an offensive line that helped Ma’lek Murphy run for more than 2,000 yards last season.
Robinson has the size and ability to continue to be a big-time player for the Fightin’ Chicks in his senior season. With Chickasha having to replace some key players in the trenches, Robinson will be an important factor once again.
Reed McMurtrey
A two-way threat for the Minco Bulldogs, Reed McMurtrey has shown the ability to make big plays in multiple areas of the game.
At the quarterback position, McMurtrey can be a big play waiting to happen. He can make plays with either his arm or his feet. As a junior, he threw for more than 1,400 yards with 17 touchdowns to go along with 600 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns.
McMurtrey also picked off six passes and returned two for touchdowns. He was named the District A-3 MVP.
Ashton Taylor
Those looking for a player who can wreak havoc and blow up plays can look at last season’s Defensive MVP from District A-3.
Minco’s Ashton Taylor proved to be a problem for teams throughout the season who attempted to keep him from breaking through. He ended up totaling eight sacks to go along with five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for the Bulldogs.
Jag Norman
The Dibble senior has shown he can make plays with the ball in his hands for the Demons, and he will look to help Dibble make another run.
As a junior, Norman surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark and recorded double-digit touchdowns for the Demons.
Brady McAdoo
Brady McAdoo is a threat to score whenever he has the ball in his hands, no matter what way Tuttle gets him the ball. Tuttle will have to replace its starting quarterback this season, so McAdoo could play a key role in the backfield.
But his versatility is something opposing teams have to watch out for.
Brayson Carter
Brayson Carter has been a dynamic athlete for Blanchard in multiple sports. In football, he has been a playmaker in different areas of the game.
One of those areas is at wide receiver. The Lions lost star receiver Jaxon Laminack to graduation, so Carter could be the player to fill that void.
