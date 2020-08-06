Districts 4A-1 and 4A-2 feature area football teams and will feature some changes after the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association made its changes due to the ADM numbers.
The ADM forced changes to the two districts for at least the next two seasons. Chickasha (4A-1), Tuttle (4A-2) and Blanchard (4A-2) all compete in Class 4A.
OKPreps released a preseason poll for Class 4A, and four of the 10 ranked teams come from the two districts. In VYPE’s preseason rankings for Class 4A, six teams come from the two districts.
4A-1
District 4A-1 will feature five teams that advanced to the postseason a season ago. The fifth postseason team is Bethany, coming over from 4A-2 to replace the Anadarko Warriors. Anadarko moved to Class 3A.
Three of the teams in the changed district — Weatherford, Bethany and Cache — won at least one playoff game in 2019.
The Weatherford Eagles, with Oklahoma commit Ethan Downs, are highly ranked in both of the previously mentioned polls. Both outlets placed the Eagles at No. 2. Weatherford advanced to the state championship game a season ago, losing to Poteau.
Weatherford won the district title last season and went 11-3.
The Cache Bulldogs are coming off an 8-4 season and are ranked sixth in VYPE’s preseason poll. Cache finished second in 4A-1 last season, losing the head-to-head tiebreaker to Weatherford.
Chickasha is looking to add to its momentum after going 6-5 in 2019 and finishing third in 4A-1. OKPreps placed Chickasha at No. 7 in its poll. The Fightin’ Chicks advanced to the playoffs in 2019, snapping a streak of five seasons in a row without a playoff appearance.
Clinton finished fourth in 4A-1 last season and finished with a 6-5 record.
Bethany won the District 4A-2 title last season and went 11-1 after an undefeated regular season. VYPE placed Bethany at No. 8 in 4A.
Newcastle, Elgin and Elk City make up the rest of the district.
4A-2
District 4A-2 has plenty of big names after the OSSAA’s changes.
John Marshall, Ada and Classen SAS join the district this season. John Marshall features Arkansas commit Bryce Stephens, and Ada is one of the winningest programs in the state.
Ada comes back to 4A from 5A, and John Marshall is coming up from 3A. Classen SAS played an independent schedule in 2019. Along with the newcomers, Blanchard and Tuttle remain in 4A-2 with Tecumseh, Harrah and Cushing.
Blanchard is looking to bounce back from missing the postseason for the first time since 2011, and Tuttle is looking to add to a run over the past two seasons that includes a state championship and a semifinal loss. Tuttle finished second in the district last season.
OKPreps ranked Blanchard fourth in the class, and VYPE put the Lions at No. 5. Tuttle showed up at No. 4 in VYPE’s preseason poll. John Marshall and Ada are also ranked in at least one of the polls.
Tuttle, John Marshall, Tecumseh and Cushing all made the playoffs last season.
