The high school football regular season comes to an end this week.
Entering the final week of the season, three area teams have locked up playoff spots this season. Three area teams will be battling for their playoff lives this week, and three area teams are no longer in playoff contention.
The playoffs begin next week.
Already in
Two of the area teams already in are from District 4A-2. The Tuttle Tigers and Blanchard Lions have already secured spots in the Class 4A postseason. The exact playoff positioning will get determined this week.
The Associated Press has Tuttle and Blanchard in the top 10 of Class 4A.
The Minco Bulldogs will also compete in postseason play again. The Bulldogs will be competing in the Class A postseason and have locked up the second spot from District A-2.
Fighting to advance
The Dibble Demons are in a fight for a playoff spot and will play for a spot in the Class A playoffs Friday evening.
The Demons have the same district record as the Wynnewood Savages in District A-4, and the two teams will meet Friday. The winner of that matchup advances to the playoffs, and the loser's season ends in the regular season.
In Class B, the Alex Longhorns find themselves in the same scenario as Dibble. If the Longhorns want to get in the playoffs out of District B-4, they will have to beat Strother on Thursday.
The Cyril Pirates will look to secure a spot in the playoffs out of District B-3, and they play Empire this week. While the Pirates do not necessarily have to win to advance, a win is the simplest solution for securing a spot in the Class B postseason.
Eliminated
Chickasha, Bridge Creek and Rush Springs are out of the playoff hunt.
