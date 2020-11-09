Editor's note: Situations with the brackets could change between now and Friday. There will be updates to this story if there are changes between now and Friday.
The 2020 high school football playoffs begin this week.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced earlier this season that every team was eligible to compete in the playoffs and released brackets Sunday. In Classes 4A and 3A, every area team will be taking part in the OSSAA's expanded postseason.
Class 4A
All three area teams in Class 4A will be competing Friday, and two of those teams will be playing at home. Chickasha, Blanchard and Tuttle will compete Friday.
The Chickasha Fightin' Chicks and Tuttle Tigers will be playing each other Friday. Chickasha enters the game with a 2-6 record after a win over Elgin. Tuttle enters the postseason at 9-1 after a loss to Blanchard.
Chickasha also enters the playoffs as the No. 7 team from District 4A-1. Tuttle is the No. 2 team from District 4A-2.
The Blanchard Lions enter the postseason having won their last six games and as the No. 1 team from 4A-2. The Lions did not lose a game in district play, securing an undefeated district season with its 7-0 win over Tuttle last week.
The Lions are 7-2 this season and will host the Elgin Owls on Friday in a rematch from earlier this season. Blanchard won the first meeting by a score of 55-13.
Elgin has not won a game this season and is the No. 8 seed from 4A-1.
Class 3A
The Bridge Creek Bobcats ended up as the No. 7 seed from District 3A-1. The Bobcats are 2-6 this season.
Bridge Creek was going to travel to Sulphur on Friday, but Sulphur announced the cancellation of the game on social media.
Sulphur is the No. 2 team out of District 3A-2 and moves on in the playoffs.
