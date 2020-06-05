Chickasha has released its 2020 football schedule.
The 2020 schedule features some changes from past years, and the regular season will begin late August without any changes. Five of the teams on Chickasha’s schedule advanced to the playoffs in 2019.
Chickasha has scheduled its first game for Aug. 28. The Fightin' Chicks will be competing during Week Zero for the first time since the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association implemented the week in 2015. Competing during Week Zero means Chickasha will have an off week during the regular season.
Chickasha will travel to Altus for its first game of the season.
Another change for Chickasha is not having El Reno on the schedule. The two programs have been rivals for years. However, Chickasha still has two other rivals scheduled during its first three games of the season before entering district play.
After hosting Marlow in a rivalry game Sept. 4 and having an off week the following week, Chickasha will host Anadarko Sept. 18. Chickasha snapped a losing streak to Anadarko last season, defeating the Warriors 28-16 during the final week of the regular season.
Anadarko is back in Class 3A.
Bethany is the new team to District 4A-1, coming over from 4A-2 to replace Anadarko in Chickasha’s district. District 4A-1 now features five playoff teams from a season ago, including Chickasha.
Chickasha will host Marlow (Sept. 4), Anadarko (Sept. 18), Weatherford (Sept. 25), Elk City (Oct. 9) and Newcastle (Oct. 30) during the 2020 campaign.
Chickasha will be on the road against Altus (Aug. 28), Clinton (Oct. 2), Cache (Oct. 15), Bethany (Oct. 23) and Elgin (Nov. 6).
