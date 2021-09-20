The Fightin' Chicks have some momentum.
In a game that had Chickasha and Anadarko combine for 81 points, defense played a crucial role in Anadarko on Friday. Chickasha's defense forced multiple turnovers in the second half, and the Fightin' Chicks rallied to pick up a 43-38 victory.
Chickasha led for a good chunk of the first half, but Anadarko still went to the second half with a 26-21 advantage. Along with forcing multiple turnovers in the final two quarters, Chickasha held its opponent to six points in the half until Anadarko scored a touchdown with no time left on the clock.
The Fightin' Chicks trailed 32-29 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but a surge in the fourth quarter pushed them past their opponent.
Chickasha quarterback Cade Rayburn did not start, but he played a big role in one of the game's biggest moments. With Chickasha down by three points, Rayburn rolled to his left and completed a pass to Xavier Copeland-McFadden.
Copeland-McFadden caught the pass from Rayburn and sprinted to the end zone to score a long touchdown that put Chickasha in the lead for good. Chickasha led 36-32 after the extra point.
But then it was the defense's turn to step up again. Anadarko had a chance to drive down the field and take the lead, but Logan Palesano stepped up and came up with an interception that set up one final touchdown drive to put the game out of reach.
Ma'lek Murphy put the game out of reach with his second touchdown of the game. He scored on a short touchdown run, and the extra point gave Chickasha an 11-point lead.
Anadarko managed to score a touchdown with no time remaining, making the final score 43-38.
Going back to the first half, Chickasha scored on its first three offensive series of the game. Not too long after Chickasha's defense forced a punt, the Fightin' Chicks took their first lead.
Landon Bowen — Chickasha's starting quarterback — made some plays with his feet on the first scoring drive, but his arm got Chickasha its first points of the game. Bowen found a wide-open Ronald Givens, and the connection resulted in a 50-yard touchdown.
Bowen ended the game with one touchdown pass and two touchdown runs. With Chickasha leading 7-6 in the first quarter, he scored on a short touchdown run. Noah Flores' kick return set Chickasha's offense up not too far away from the end zone.
Chickasha held a 14-6 advantage after the first quarter, but Anadarko tied the game at 14 in the second quarter. Chickasha took another lead when Murphy found the end zone on the ground for the first time, but Anadarko ended the half by scoring the game's next 12 points.
An Anadarko turnover set up Chickasha's first scoring drive of the second half. Chickasha's Christian Larsen came up with a fumble recovery as Anadarko was driving down the field.
Bowen ran for 71 yards on the following drive and found the end zone on a 52-yard touchdown run that gave Chickasha the lead. Chickasha grabbed a 29-26 advantage before Anadarko scored in the same quarter and led by three points at the end of the period.
Chickasha has won two of the last three meetings with its rival. Both of those wins came on Anadarko's field.
The Fightin' Chicks now head to district play with a 2-1 record on the season. Chickasha will play at Weatherford on Friday, and both teams will begin District 4A-1 play.
