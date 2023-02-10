Christian Larsen gets to continue following his passion.
Football has played an important role in Larsen's life since he started playing in second grade, and his dream of playing football at the next level has come true. By signing with Oklahoma Baptist University, Larsen gets to continue playing a sport that has become a passion in his life.
Ever since Larsen started playing football, getting to this point has been a goal. The closer he got to graduating, the closer that goal came.
And now that Larsen has finished his high school football career with Chickasha, he has accomplished the goal he has been trying to reach for so long.
“Ever since I first started playing, my dream was to play college ball,” Larsen said. “When I got to high school, my dream was in reach, and I worked day in and day out to make playing college football [a] reality.”
And accomplishing that goal means all of the work that Larsen put in was not for nothing. The amount of time spent trying to perfect his craft was worth it in the end.
“Being able to continue my career in college shows that my hard work pays off, and I can accomplish my goals,” Larsen said.
Larsen made his impact with Chickasha along the lines. He became a dominant offensive lineman and earned all-district recognition as a defensive end his senior season.
Larsen's final season was a culmination of the growth he had while at Chickasha.
“I would describe my Chickasha career as special,” Larsen said. “I was able to accomplish so much and grow, not only as a player, but also as a person.”
Larsen's next phase in life will take place in Shawnee, playing for the Bison at OBU. Larsen was able to develop a sense of familiarity with the football program over the past few years by going to camps, and that familiarity helped him make his decision.
“I was able to build a solid relationship with the coaches,” Larsen said. “I chose a school that is as invested in my future as I am.”
Larsen's passion has lasted for years and continues to remain as his football career continues to advance. According to Larsen, that passion is kind of like a love story.
“I love the physical nature of football, and like any true love story, I fall in love with the sport every single time I am able to put the pads on,” he said. “Football has been my life and my passion.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.