Chickasha’s season opener might not have gone according to plan, but good things did happen in the game.
Chickasha opened its season at home Friday and faced El Reno, but the team succumbed to a dynamic rushing attack from its opponent. El Reno ended up winning the game 64-24, but that does not mean there were no positive things to take from the game.
Despite the score, there were some highlights for the Fightin’ Chicks.
Second half
Even though Chickasha went to the second half down 42 points, the team continued to battle in the second half.
Some might say the half was all for naught, but Chickasha was able to win the second half 14-12. Even though the team was down 42 at halftime, Chickasha can use the second half as a jumping-off point ahead of its second game of the season this week.
James Harrell
If someone wanted to pick standout performances from the game against El Reno, James Harrell would be one that a person could point to.
Harrell had multiple long runs in the game, and two of those long runs resulted in touchdowns for the Fightin’ Chicks. Harrell scored from 16 yards out and 49 yards out.
He also had a 71-yard touchdown run called back because of a penalty.
Rayburn/Fewell connection
Another offensive bright spot was the connection between Cade Rayburn and Blayden Fewell.
Cade Rayburn completed at least one pass to multiple receivers, but a good portion of the completed connections came between Rayburn and Fewell.
The two connected several times for more than 80 yards in the game. One of those connections was a 45-yard pass completion to set Chickasha up near the end zone, and Chickasha scored a few plays later.
Finding a connection like that could be important for Chickasha moving forward.
Kicking game
Fewell stepped up in multiple facets of the game for Chickasha. He was also big as a kicker.
Fewell hit a field goal on Chickasha’s opening drive of the game and was perfect on extra points for his team. Having a dependable kicker could be huge down the line.
