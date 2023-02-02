Da'Marion Harris is ready to continue his football career.
The Chickasha senior came to Chickasha and played one season for the Fightin' Chicks, making his mark and helping the program reach the Class 4A postseason in 2022. Now, the senior will be looking to make his mark at the next level.
Harris joined a group of Chickasha players to extend their football careers, and that group got celebrated in Wednesday's signing ceremony. Harris became one of three Chickasha players to sign with East Central University in Ada.
Harris is excited about getting to continue playing the sport he loves, and he is ready to help the Tigers at the next level. He is living out his dream and does not want to take this opportunity for granted.
“It’s a dream come true,” Harris said. “It means a lot to me.”
Harris said getting to play at the next level means a lot to him because he knows there are kids everywhere who do not get the opportunity he has. He is thankful for that opportunity.
Harris said he started playing the game when he was 8 years old, and now his hard work through the years has paid off. He loves football, and that love for the game has helped get him where he is today.
He has known since the days he began playing football that this is what he wants to do.
“What I love about football is the game itself, going out there catching passes [and] making people miss," Harris said. "I fell in love with football at a young age growing up.
“I always knew this is what I wanted to do.”
Harris made his mark early with the Fightin' Chicks in the team's season opener. He caught a ball from Cade Rayburn, made players miss and found the end zone for what turned out to be the game-winning score.
Harris earned District 4A-1 recognition as a wide receiver in his only season with Chickasha.
Harris is now ready to make plays for the Tigers in Ada. He visited the campus and knew that was going to be where he would be playing football.
“ECU felt like home when I went on my official visit, and I know that’s the place where I want to be,” Harris said.
As a senior, Harris is preparing to end his Chickasha career on and off the field. He has not had the longest tenure with Chickasha, but it's been a tenure filled with impactful moments.
Harris has loved his time in Chickasha.
“Chickasha High School welcomed me with open arms from the day I stepped on campus,” he said. “My time here in Chickasha has been excellent.”
Harris made sure to thank the people in Chickasha for welcoming him and treating him like they have.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.