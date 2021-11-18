Two football powers will take the field in Tuttle on Friday.
The Tuttle Tigers will put their unbeaten season on the line this week against the Wagoner Bulldogs. The two teams will meet in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The Associated Press has Tuttle as the No. 1 team in Class 4A and has Wagoner as the No. 6 team in 4A. Tuttle enters the game with an 11-0 record on the season, and Wagoner enters the game with a record of 9-2.
Tuttle is looking to avenge last season's quarterfinal loss to the Bulldogs. Tuttle played Wagoner closer than any other team last season but came up short in a 21-14 loss.
Both programs have plenty of tradition and have had a strong amount of success just over the past few years.
Tuttle advanced to the state semifinals in two of the previous three seasons. The Tigers won the Class 4A state title in 2018 and fell in the semifinals the following season.
The Bulldogs enter the game as the defending state champions, and they advanced to the state semifinals the previous two seasons. Wagoner also currently owns the longest 11-man win streak in Oklahoma, but Bixby could tie that record this week.
Both Tuttle and Wagoner have lengthy playoff streaks.
Other games
Two other area teams remain alive in the playoffs. Both Blanchard and Minco won their first-round games to advance.
The AP has Blanchard at No. 9 in Class 4A, and the Lions will face No. 2 Poteau on the road this week.
Minco will have to play Ringling on the road this week. The AP has Ringling as the top-ranked team in Class A.
