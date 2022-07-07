Chickasha's football season is getting closer, and the Fightin' Chicks will face multiple familiar teams outside of district play.
The Fightin' Chicks will begin a season under new head coach Eric Gibson on the road at El Reno on Aug. 26. El Reno is one of three rivals Chickasha will be competing against outside of district play in 2022.
Chickasha will also host rivalry games against the Marlow Outlaws and Anadarko Warriors during the season.
El Reno, Marlow and Anadarko combined to win 24 games in 2021. All three of those teams advanced to the playoffs.
El Reno
The rivalry between Chickasha and El Reno will start back up after a couple seasons of not playing each other. The two teams will meet for the first time since 2019 when they take the field in August.
Chickasha's last win over El Reno took place in 2016. The Fightin' Chicks defeated the Indians 27-24 that season.
El Reno won four games last season and advanced to the Class 5A playoffs, losing to Carl Albert in the first round.
Marlow
The Fightin' Chicks and Outlaws have played each other the past four seasons and will play each other for the fifth season in a row when they meet Sept. 2.
Since the rivalry started back up in 2018, the Fightin' Chicks and Outlaws have split their four meeting against each other. Marlow won the last two meetings, and Chickasha defeated Marlow in 2018 and 2019.
Chickasha picked up a 35-24 win in 2018 and a 20-7 win in 2019.
Marlow is looking to replace talent from its state title team in 2021. The Outlaws went 15-0 and won the Class 2A state title.
Anadarko
Chickasha and Anadarko have played each other several seasons in a row, inside district play and out.
Chickasha and Anadarko will play outside of district play again this season, and the Fightin' Chicks will be looking to build upon their recent success against the Warriors on Sept. 16. Chickasha won two of the last three meetings, winning in 2021 and 2019.
Chickasha won a district game against Anadarko 28-16 in 2019, and Chickasha earned a 43-28 win outside of district play in 2021.
The Warriors secured a playoff berth last season. Anadarko lost to Sulphur in the first round of the Class 3A postseason, and the Warriors ended the season with five victories.
Other
Due to Western Heights no longer being in the district, Chickasha had to add another opponent not in District 4A-1. Chickasha will also host the Mustang JV on Oct 27.
