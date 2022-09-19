The Fightin’ Chicks ran the ball.
Chickasha entered Friday’s game against Anadarko and tried to get the ground game going, something it did in its previous two games. That goal ended up in more than 400 rushing yards as a team, and the result of the game was Chickasha’s second win of the season.
Chickasha scored on its first three offensive possessions and jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. Chickasha responded after Anadarko cut its deficit to eight in the third quarter, and the Fightin' Chicks picked up a 42-20 victory in Chickasha on Friday.
“Anadarko’s a heck of a football team,” interim head coach Ross Carter said. “That’s a huge win for us.”
Carter got named interim head coach after the school district placed head coach Eric Gibson on “administrative leave” the same week.
Carter was proud of how the players and coaches fought through adversity.
“I’m so proud of these players and these coaches,” he said.
Carter also gave his team a message about staying focused.
“We’ve got to focus on us and take care of us,” Carter said on what his message to the team was. “Tonight, I feel like our guys focused in and did that.”
Every Chickasha touchdown drive except the first ended in a rushing touchdown. But the first touchdown drive did depend on the rushing attack.
Cade Rayburn found Da’Marion Harris for a score that gave Chickasha the early lead. The touchdown came after the opening kickoff got returned for a touchdown but got negated by a penalty.
Chickasha’s next two touchdown drives took a combined three plays.
Anadarko could not find a way to stop running back Ma’lek Murphy throughout the night. Two of Murphy’s four touchdown runs came from at least 74 yards out in the win.
Murphy ran for 313 yards to go along with his four touchdowns. It was a dominant performance.
“He’s special,” Carter said.
Murphy extended Chickasha’s lead with a 79-yard touchdown run, and Chickasha needed just one play on its next offensive series. Harris got handed the ball and took it to the end zone from 63 yards out.
Down 21-0, Anadarko got on the board in the second quarter and had another long drive before Cache Wilson came up with a fumble recovery for the Fightin’ Chicks.
And Murphy seemingly ended Anadarko’s momentum by reaching the end zone from 74 yards out right before halftime. Chickasha led 28-6 at halftime.
But Chickasha had to face one last run from Anadarko in the second half. Anadarko outscored Chickasha 14-0 in the third quarter and made the score 28-20.
But when Chickasha needed to score and take time off the clock, it was to able to do that. Murphy ran for two more scores in the fourth quarter and ran through a defender on his fourth touchdown of the game.
Whenever Murphy needed holes to run through, the offensive line — also known as “The Pipeline” around the program — was there to create them.
“Offensive line had a huge night,” Carter said. “They were able to put some big drives together down the stretch to eat some time up.
“That run game in that fourth quarter was a huge, huge asset for us.”
Chickasha's defense forced a second turnover late in the fourth quarter as one final statement.
Chickasha has a good amount of recent success against its rival. The Fightin’ Chicks have won three of the last four meetings with Anadarko and have won two meetings in a row.
The Fightin’ Chicks sit at 2-1 through their first three games. They will host Weatherford in a District 4A-1 matchup later this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.