The Chickasha Fightin' Chicks are ready to begin the 2021 regular season.
Head coach Jerry Don Bray said that a great summer for the football program has led to a high level of excitement within the program. He is excited about what the 2021 season could potentially turn out like if things go according to plan.
“(I'm) as excited as I have ever been for a season. We had a great summer and have a great group of kids,” he said. “We had a great summer. Kids really worked their tails off, and we grew as a team.
“The coaching staff challenged them daily, and they responded daily.”
Chickasha takes the field for a scrimmage this week before it opens the regular season next week. According to Bray, fans can expect plenty of effort and fight when the Fightin' Chicks take the field.
“Fans can expect to see a group of kids flying around and playing for each other on both sides of the ball,” he said.
Bray also said that “experience, size, toughness and a willingness to fight for each other” are strengths for the 2021 version of Chickasha football.
Bray said that health is a key to the team's success this season. He believes the group of players he has this year is strong, and staying healthy could lead to good results.
“We need to stay healthy and hungry,” he said. “We are going to be pretty good, and we have some really good players.
“We need those players to stay healthy, and we need to keep them motivated to get better every day.”
Bray added that Chickasha has a group of players with plenty of experience at the varsity level, and the team is ready to get out and compete. Chickasha is expecting to win its fair share of games.
“We have a lot of guys that have varsity reps under their belts,” he said. "We have a great group that is hungry to compete and play a full season.
“Our expectations are to compete and win. We want to stay focused on our values and our culture on how we do things from week to week.”
Chickasha is looking for a new quarterback this season, having to replace former starter Cayss Lowery at the position. Bray said that multiple players are getting experience with the first team before the season.
"The one position that doesn’t have a ton of experience is QB,” he said. "We have three great kids that are going to be competing to be the QB throughout camp and maybe even further.
“Trevor Caveness, Cade Rayburn, and Landon Bowen are all getting first-team reps in fall camp.”
But, as Bray has said, there is plenty of experience coming back to surround those players.
Chickasha's first game of the regular season will take place Aug. 27. The Fightin' Chicks will host the Altus Bulldogs.
