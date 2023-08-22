“New” will be a small theme for the Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks this season.
Chickasha will be playing on a newly remodeled field. Chickasha will also be playing for a new, yet familiar, head coach.
After being hired to lead the Chickasha program earlier this year, Joe Molder is ready to lead the purple and gold that he also seems to bleed. He is excited about his players getting to show off their hard work for the community.
“Seeing our kids compete to the best of their ability, especially on the new field,” Molder said about what excites him for the start of this season. “Our community is very supportive, and we want to proudly represent Chickasha in everything we do on and off the field.”
For Chickasha, an important key for the team going forward will be playing as a team. Family and unity are some thing that the coaching staff has preached to the players throughout the offseason.
That closeness will be a key for success and will be a strength of the Fightin’ Chicks in 2023.
“Our focus all summer has been family,” Molder said. “We believe the team is more important than the individual. We emphasize this daily in everything we do.”
Along with playing as a team, Molder mentioned some other keys for Chickasha football this season.
“Playing team football with an AAAO mindset, staying healthy, limiting mistakes and playing great defense,” he said.
Chickasha is looking to build off a successful 2022 campaign that had the Fightin’ Chicks go 7-4. Chickasha advanced to the Class 4A postseason.
“We have high expectations after finishing 7-4 last season and returning multiple starters on offense and defense,” Molder said.
A great offseason will help Chickasha accomplish what it wants to accomplish.
“Successful teams are built during the offseason,” Molder said. “We feel very encouraged by spring and summer workouts.”
While losing some key players at key positions, Chickasha still has some important experience returning. That experience will be crucial for the team going forward.
“Experience always helps develop successful teams,” Molder said. “We have returning starters and seniors at several key positions on offense and defense.”
Senior leadership will play a huge role. One of those seniors is Class 4A All-VYPE offensive lineman Cecil Robinson.
“Seniors at QB, O-line, and WR will lead our team to score a lot of points this year,” Molder said. “We have several seniors returning on defense. Seniors at linebacker will be the anchor of our defense.
“We also have multiple seniors competing for starting spots in the secondary.”
With all of the excitement radiating from Molder, it is clear the potential for the team is high. The program is excited about a possibly big 2023 campaign.
“We expect to compete for a district championship and make a deep playoff run,” Molder said. “Our kids continue to put in extra work required to have a successful season.”
Chickasha begins the season against El Reno at home on Friday.
