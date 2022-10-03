The Fightin' Chicks got the job done.
Chickasha got a challenge from the John Marshall Bears in District 4A-1 play, but the Fightin' Chicks still managed to pick up the maximum amount of district points. Chickasha outscored John Marshall 24-8 in the second half and picked up a 31-14 victory to remain unbeaten in district play.
John Marshall held an early lead in the game and scored the first six points. A touchdown pass on the Bears' second offensive possession gave the Bears a 6-0 lead in the first quarter.
An interception set John Marshall up deep in Chickasha territory, and the Bears had a chance to go up multiple scores. But Chickasha's defense stood tall and gave the team some momentum after Landon Bowen recorded his first interception of the game on fourth down.
Chickasha managed to score on the drive after that interception, and it managed to take a 7-6 lead.
Ma'lek Murphy went past 200 yards on the ground, adding another triple-digit performance to his total. He also added two more touchdowns to his total, scoring his first of the game on a short run that tied the game at six before the extra point.
Chickasha held a 7-6 lead at halftime but managed to gain separation in the second half.
And it did not take Chickasha long to extend its lead in the third quarter. The Fightin' Chicks got a 49-yard touchdown run from Murphy on their first offensive drive of the half and went ahead 14-6 after the extra point.
Chickasha added 10 more points in the third quarter.
Bowen recorded his first touchdown in the third quarter. Price Molder then hit a field goal a few plays after Christian Larsen came up with a fumble recovery for the Chickasha defense.
With the lead extended to 18 points, Chickasha looked to pick up the 15 district points by winning by at least 15 points. But John Marshall made that task tough and scored eight points to make the differential 10 points.
But Chickasha managed to overcome the challenge from the Bears, and they could not find an answer for Bowen.
Bowen scored a second touchdown that put Chickasha up by more than 15 again, and he also recorded a second interception to clinch the 15 district points for the Fightin' Chicks.
Chickasha has now won three games in a row. Along with being 2-0 in district play, they are also 4-1 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.