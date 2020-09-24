The Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks are looking to bounce back.
Chickasha started the season with a dominant 47-14 victory over the Altus Bulldogs but has lost its past two games to Marlow and Anadarko. The good news for Chickasha is those games do not affect the postseason picture.
But this week’s game does have postseason importance, and every district win will play a role in advancing to the postseason. Sitting at 1-2, Chickasha will host the Weatherford Eagles on Friday in a District 4A-1 game.
Chickasha led Marlow entering the fourth quarter and held an early 7-6 lead over Anadarko. Turnovers have hurt the Fightin' Chicks this season.
Senior quarterback Cayss Lowery has thrown at least one touchdown pass in each of the team’s first three games and has thrown multiple touchdown passes in two games this season.
Sophomore running back Ma’lek Murphy has rushed for a score in all three of the team’s games.
Tae’shon Richardson and Kaden Stephenson each have three touchdown receptions this season. Xavier Copeland-McFadden and Ronald Givens each have one touchdown reception.
Weatherford enters the game as one of the top teams in Class 4A, ranked No. 2 in the 4A poll that the Associated Press released. The Eagles are 3-0 this season with wins over Kingfisher, El Reno and Woodward.
Chickasha and Weatherford became district foes in 2016 after Chickasha moved from Class 5A to Class 4A. The Eagles have won all of those meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.