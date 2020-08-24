The Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks are looking to add to the momentum they have built over the past two seasons.
The Fightin’ Chicks jumped from no wins in 2017 to four in 2018 and won six games last season, advancing to the postseason for the first time since 2013. Chickasha now enters the 2020 season with even higher expectations.
“Our expectations as a program are very high. We expect to compete and win every game we play. We are building our program on great coaches and great players that give great effort. If we fix a few things, the sky's the limit for our program,” head coach Jerry Don Bray said.
Chickasha broke through last season, winning its final three games of the regular season to eventually get in the playoffs with a third-place finish in District 4A-1. Chickasha ended up with a 6-5 record on the season.
Along with the high expectations, Bray said that just being back is a good feeling.
“We are super excited to get back to practicing, playing and being able to build relationships as a team,” he said. We have had a great summer, and the kids are really progressing at a high level.”
Bray is excited about what Chickasha is bringing to the table at the skill positions.
“Skill players are super talented,” Bray said.
Helping the offense run will be senior quarterback Cayss Lowery. The coaching staff is excited about the summer Lowery has had.
“Cayss Lowery had a great summer, and we are excited to see his progress,” Bray said.
Sophomore running back Ma’lek Murphy showed off some of his ability during Chickasha’s scrimmage last week in Chickasha. Bray is ecstatic about the sophomore’s future with the program.
“He could be special,” Bray said.
Bray also talked about multiple guys getting carries for the Fightin' Chicks this season. Bray also expects big things from the team's receivers.
The Fightin’ Chicks do have to replace multiple offensive linemen from last season’s team, but Bray is also excited about the summer that the group has had.
As for the defensive side of the ball, Bray said fans can expect the Fightin’ Chicks to play with plenty of energy.
“You can expect to see Chickasha defense play with energy and confidence that they get from coach Molder and the defensive staff. They practice every day with a purpose, and coach Molder will not accept anything less than great effort and guys flying to the football,” Bray said.
Chickasha will play its season opener Friday, traveling to Altus to face the Bulldogs during Zero Week. The Fightin’ Chicks will have an off week during the regular season.
