The Fightin' Chicks did not go down without a fight.
Chickasha football battled the Bethany Bronchos in Chickasha on Friday, looking to pick up a District 4A-1 victory. Bethany — ranked sixth by Associated Press voters last week — jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the game.
Chickasha kept fighting before ending up on the losing end of a 38-20 game.
The Bronchos scored on their first two offensive possessions of the game, getting the ball second to start the game. The Bronchos scored after a stop on defense and then scored after the team's defense came up with a turnover.
It looked like the Bronchos might pull away after the offense got the ball back up 14-0. But Chickasha managed to come up with a play that changed the momentum.
A Bethany player could not make a clean catch, and Price Molder came up with an interception. He returned that interception inside Bethany's 10-yard line.
Chickasha quarterback Landon Bowen threw three touchdown passes in the loss, and his first came on the series after Molder's interception. He threw the ball to Ma'lek Murphy, and Murphy found the end zone to get Chickasha on the board.
Despite Bethany's quick start, Chickasha only trailed 14-6 after the first quarter.
The Bronchos scored 14 points in a row again in the second quarter to go up by 22 points, but Chickasha managed to get one more score before the end of the first half.
Bowen found Xavier Copeland-McFadden on a fourth down to keep Chickasha's drive alive. Bowen found Copeland-McFadden again on the drive, and Copeland-McFadden avoided the opposing defense on a 23-yard touchdown pass.
Chickasha trailed 28-12 at halftime.
The Fightin' Chicks held Bethany to just 10 points in the second half and only one touchdown. Bethany's only touchdown came on the first offensive series of the second half.
Chickasha's defense did not break after Bethany made its way down the field at another point in the half. The Bronchos got near the end zone but had to settle for a field goal.
Bowen's third touchdown pass of the game went to Tae'Shon Richardson, and Chickasha added two more points to make the score 38-20.
Chickasha fell to 4-4 on the season with the loss and fell to 2-3 in district play. Bethany went to 7-1 on the season with the win and moved to 5-0 in district play.
Chickasha will hit the road later this week and will be at Newcastle for another district game. The Racers are 4-4 this season and are 3-2 in district play after a win over Elgin last week.
