BETHANY — The Chickasha Fightin' Chicks competed in another district game last week.
Chickasha traveled to Bethany and took on the Bethany Bronchos in a battle of teams in District 4A-1. A Chickasha touchdown in the second quarter brought the team within eight points, but the Bronchos pulled away for a 40-12 victory.
Chickasha's two touchdowns came through the air from quarterback Cayss Lowery. His two touchdown passes totaled 104 yards.
Bethany scored one touchdown in the first quarter, heading to the second quarter with a 7-0 lead before extending that lead to 14-0 in the period. Chickasha was able to cut that deficit to eight points with the first of its two scoring drives in the game.
Bethany had a chance to extend its 14-0 lead after a Chickasha turnover, but the Chickasha defense stepped up and got a stop. Ben Bowens picked off a Bethany pass to give Chickasha's offense the ball, and the offense took advantage of that interception.
Big plays propelled Chickasha's first scoring drive of the game after the interception.
Ronald Givens started the drive with a 22-yard run, and Lowery completed multiple long passes. Lowery found Tae'shon Richardson on the drive for a long gain and eventually completed the drive with a touchdown pass to Xavier Copeland-McFadden.
Chickasha was at Bethany's 22-yard line when Lowery threw a pass to Copeland-McFadden. Copeland-McFadden went up and caught the ball and scored a touchdown for the Fightin' Chicks.
Chickasha's touchdown snapped a scoreless stretch of a little more than five quarters.
But Bethany made sure it went to the second half with momentum. After the Bethany offense scored another touchdown, the defense came up with a turnover just before the end of the first half. A field goal gave the Bronchos a 23-6 lead at halftime.
Bethany scored 19 points in a row after Chickasha made the score 14-6 in the second quarter. The Bronchos took a 33-6 lead to the final quarter.
Chickasha's second touchdown came after another Bethany turnover. Landon Bowen recovered a fumble for the Fightin' Chicks to set up the scoring drive.
Not long after the fumble recovery, Lowery found Givens for an 82-yard score to make the score 33-12. Givens finished the game with two catches for 100 yards and that touchdown.
Bethany added the game's final seven points to complete the scoring.
The loss moved Chickasha to 1-5 on the season and moved the team to 0-3 in district play. Chickasha hosts Newcastle later this week.
