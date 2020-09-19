The Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks were unable to overcome their turnover issues against the Anadarko Warriors on Friday.
Anadarko scoring after turnovers was a theme throughout Chickasha’s 36-19 loss in Chickasha. Anadarko did not score after every Chickasha turnover, but its five touchdowns all came after the Fightin’ Chicks gave the ball away.
Chickasha's defense did come up with three turnovers in the loss, including a Tae'shon Richardson interception in the first quarter.
Chickasha turned the ball over on its first offensive possession of the game, and the Anadarko offense ended up putting the ball in the end zone. Down 6-0 in the first quarter, Chickasha’s second offensive possession was more successful.
Quarterback Cayss Lowery connected with Kaden Stephenson — a receiver — a couple of times on the drive. The first connection set the team up fairly deep in Anadarko territory, and the second connection resulted in points.
Stephenson got the ball from Lowery on the touchdown pass and was able to do the rest. He managed to work his way to the end zone, and the extra point gave Chickasha a 7-6 lead.
But with the help of three more Chickasha turnovers in the first half, Anadarko was able to build a 28-7 lead at halftime.
Chickasha seemingly had momentum a couple of times early in the second half. Anadarko turned the ball over on its first two drives of the second half, but Chickasha also turned the ball over on its first two drives and was unable to close the gap.
Anadarko added its fifth touchdown after a Chickasha turnover after the Fightin’ Chicks gave the ball away a second time in the third quarter and built a 36-7 advantage.
The Fightin’ Chicks were able to close the gap with a couple of second-half touchdowns. Lowery found Stephenson for the duo’s second touchdown connection, and Ma’lek Murphy ran for a 1-yard score with 12 seconds left in the game.
Chickasha fell to 1-2 on the season and is looking to snap a losing streak after a 1-0 start. Barring any changes, Chickasha will host Weatherford next week.
