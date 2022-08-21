NOBLE — The Fightin' Chicks finally got to face different opponents.
The Chickasha football team traveled to Noble on Friday and competed in an event that three other teams attended. Blanchard, Noble and Durant all attended the scrimmage and faced off against each other in the first portion of the scrimmage.
Noble and Durant then played two 15-minute periods before Chickasha and Blanchard did the same to close out the evening. The Fightin' Chicks begin the regular season Aug. 26 and enter the season with excitement.
The scrimmage Friday had showings of why excitement surrounds the Chickasha football program.
Rushing attack
The Chickasha run game will be an important focal point for the offense during the 2022 season, and that showed in the scrimmage at Noble.
With a VYPE Top-100 player in Mal'ek Murphy and an experienced offensive line, Chickasha was able to have success. Murphy broke free for multiple long touchdown runs during the early portion of the scrimmage, and he had success against Blanchard later that evening.
Landon Bowen also had some rushing success behind the offensive line for Chickasha.
Bowen leaves his mark
One individual who left a mark on the scrimmage was Bowen. Bowen made plays on both sides of the ball throughout the scrimmage.
Bowen got used in different ways on offense, such as being put at receiver or put in the backfield next to quarterback Cade Rayburn. He made plays from both positions, and he scored Chickasha's one touchdown against Blanchard late in the event.
Bowen scored on a short touchdown run.
But he also left his mark on defense and found himself near the ball several times throughout the scrimmage. Against Blanchard, Bowen came up and made a play on fourth down that helped make Blanchard give the ball back to the Chickasha offense.
Rayburn spreads the ball around
Chickasha will look for the passing game to compliment its rushing attack, and Chickasha had some success in the passing game throughout the scrimmage.
Rayburn was able to find several players in the passing game throughout the scrimmage. Against Blanchard, Rayburn found four different players on the team's scoring drive.
Looking forward
Chickasha now has to prepare for its season opener. The Fightin' Chicks will be in El Reno for their season opener.
