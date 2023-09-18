ANADARKO — The Fightin’ Chicks extended their winning streak against a rival.
Continuing their longstanding rivalry in Anadarko on Friday, both Chickasha and Anadarko looked to get in the win column. Anadarko held an 8-7 lead in the second quarter, but the Fightin’ Chicks took control of the game after Anadarko took that lead.
The Fightin’ Chicks ended the game on a 24-0 run and earned a 31-8 win over the Warriors, moving to 1-2 before heading to district play this week. Chickasha has now won three games in a row against Anadarko and has won two in a row by at least 22 points.
First win
The Fightin’ Chicks managed to pick up their first win of the season, and they managed to pick up the first win for first-year head coach Joe Molder.
After the game, Molder was excited about what the win means for the team and program.
“I’m just so excited for our team and our program right now,” he said.
While the win was his first as head coach, it was also his first win over Anadarko head coach Kent Jackson. Molder has tremendous respect for the Warriors, so beating a team and coach with the tradition of Anadarko and Jackson is also meaningful to Chickasha football.
“Winning in Anadarko and beating coach Jackson is just something I’m super excited about for our team and our kids,” Molder said.
Defense
The Chickasha defense gave a performance to remember against the Warriors.
While Anadarko managed to score eight points, the defense never allowed the Warriors to find the end zone. Anadarko put together some drives, but the Fightin’ Chicks never broke.
Molder said the staff made some changes.
“We made a few personnel changes,” he said.
Molder added that Chickasha brought in different looks to confuse the opposing offense, and the different looks seemed to work. Chickasha’s defense did not allow a touchdown and forced three turnovers against Anadarko.
Derreck Owens-Shells recovered a fumble for Chickasha, and Justin Cordova picked off a pair of Anadarko passes. Seeing success like Chickasha had in Friday’s game is important going forward.
“The best measurement you can have is success,” Molder said.
The game
Molder said the team might not have played a perfect game against Anadarko, but he was pleased with the performance overall.
“We made a lot of mistakes, but I felt like we played a really, really good football game,” Molder said.
Chickasha took the lead on a trick play. Rayburn threw the ball out to Blake Dominguez, and Dominguez then found a wide-open Jason Kawaykla for a 58-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter.
But a strange sequence occurred after Chickasha took a 7-0 lead. The two teams returned the next two kickoffs for touchdowns.
Anadarko took that 8-7 lead in the game, but Chickasha came up with a response.
“We responded in a big way to that kickoff return by following up with one of our own,” Molder said.
Owens-Shells returned the following kickoff 85 or 84 yards for a touchdown that gave Chickasha the lead for good. That touchdown ignited the 24-0 run to end the game.
And being able to respond like Chickasha did is something the coaching staff preaches.
“Stay confident. Stay poised and respond when it’s time to respond,” Molder said. “We preach that in practice and everything we do.
“You can’t change the outcome of the previous play.”
And that kickoff return was just the start of the response.
Chickasha’s defense continued to step up throughout the game. James Harrell recorded a pair of touchdown runs that combined for more than 100 yards, and Blayden Fewell nailed a field goal to complete the scoring.
It was a balanced effort that included big plays in every phase of the game.
Next up
Next up for the Fightin’ Chicks is the beginning of District 4A-1 play. A road game against Weatherford is waiting for the team this week.
