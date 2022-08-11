The Fightin' Chicks are excited about the first season of a new era.
Chickasha enters the season with Eric Gibson at the helm and a mix of new and old coaches on the staff. The team also brings in a good amount of experience on the roster, and there is excitement surrounding the program.
Gibson is particularly excited about starting his first season as the program's head coach.
“Being named the HC in February ... I am stoked to get this season started,” Gibson said.
A strong summer has also led to the excitement around the program. Gibson is pleased with how the summer has played out.
“Summer has been great,” Gibson said. “We participated in Summer Pride, 7 on 7 and had many players [go] to summer camps and position specific camps.
“I think the young men have prepared well.”
Chickasha enters the season with several players who have experience, and Gibson is hoping that will be beneficial in his first season. That experience will be one of the keys for Chickasha in 2022.
“I think with 15 seniors and a large group of juniors to be seeing a lot of snaps, the experience of this team is immense,” Gibson said. “Staying healthy, managing reps on offense and defense for our two-way players and being disciplined on both sides of the ball [will be key].”
Gibson said that the staff has constantly been preaching effort to the players. He said those watching Chickasha football will be able to see plenty of effort throughout the season.
“I hope they will see a new level of enthusiasm from our kids and the way they play,” he said.
Gibson added that he expects the team to be “explosive” on both sides of the football. He said that the rushing attack will be a strength on offense, and the speed of the defense will also be a strength for the Fightin' Chicks.
Experience along the line and a VYPE Top 100 player at running back will help the rushing attack. Ma'lek Murphy also received Class 4A All-VYPE recognition as a running back and will be a focal point for the Fightin' Chick offense.
Chickasha also enters the season with experience at quarterback and weapons at receiver to help the offense. Gibson is also excited about what he saw from the defense during the spring.
Gibson is entering his first season with a fairly simple expectation for his program that is also important.
“[We want] to be one point better than our opponents,” he said.
Chickasha's regular season begins in El Reno on Aug. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.